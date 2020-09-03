Trump campaign sues Democratic Montana governor to limit mail-in voting By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Bullock speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines



By Tim Reid

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sued the Democratic governor of Montana on Wednesday in an attempt to halt an expansion of mail-in voting in the run up to November’s election.

The lawsuit comes as Trump frequently alleges – without providing evidence – that voting by mail is riddled with fraud, and as a record number of Americans are expected to mail their ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee allege in their lawsuit that Montana Democratic Governor Steve Bullock’s directive last month allowing counties to employ universal vote-by-mail because of COVID-19 was an unconstitutional “brazen power grab” not authorized by state law.

The Trump campaign has also taken legal action to block mail-in voting procedures in Nevada and New Jersey. Election experts have said there is scant evidence of fraudulent postal voting in past elections.

Democrats, including the party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden, have said Trump is trying to undermine the integrity of the election with his attacks on postal…