Trump campaign Russia contacts were ‘grave threat’, says Senate report



Donald Trump has actually dealt with suspicion over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin





A Republican- led Senate panel has actually concluded that Trump campaign contacts with Russia in 2016 “represented a grave counterintelligence threat”.

The almost 1,000-page intelligence committee report set out links in between President Donald Trump’s partners and Kremlin authorities.

It is the 5th and most likely last report into Russian meddling throughout the 2016 governmental election.

When inquired about the report on Tuesday, Mr Trump stated he “didn’t read it”.

According to the committee, the extensive report is “the most comprehensive description to date of Russia’s activities and the threat they posed”.

It information the interactions in between Trump campaign personnel and Russian operatives, consisting of a Kremlin intelligence officer.

The findings likewise verify elements of the unique counsel Robert Mueller’s report from his criminal probe into the Trump campaign and Russian election disturbance.

What’s in the report?

The bipartisan senate …