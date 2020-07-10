Trump campaign official accuses Biden of ‘rooting against Americans and their prosperity’

AS NATION PASSES ANOTHER GRIM CORONAVIRUS MILESTONE, BIDEN TAKES AIM AT TRUMP

“Joe Biden laughed at that,” Murtaugh proceeded. “Joe Biden needs to cling to the bad news. And everyone should remember this, good news for Americans is bad news for Joe Biden.”

Earlier Thursday, Biden proposed spending $700 billion on American products and research in the hopes of turning the economy around.

“What a pathetic and sad place to be, actually rooting against Americans and their prosperity …,” Murtaugh said. “He needs for the economy not to recover, and for a man who wants to be president of the United States, what a pathetic place to be.”

By contrast, Murtaugh claimed, Trump is concentrated on the full economic recovery and committed to bringing back millions of jobs lost by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the coronavirus crisis hit, the president’s economic message has been even stronger,” the communications director said.

When asked to comment on recent polling that presents Biden leading in key battleground states, Murtaugh proclaimed: “If we believed the public polls, then Hillary Clinton would be in the White House right now running for reelection.”