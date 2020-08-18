Trump campaign manager dealt with Russian agent, report says

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s previous campaign manager, routinely passed details throughout the 2016 United States governmental campaign to a Russian intelligence officer who worked for him, a bipartisan Senate examination has actually discovered.

The Republican- led Senate choose committee on intelligence concluded that Mr Manafort made up a “grave intelligence threat” due to the fact that of his “close and lasting relationship” with Konstantin Kilimnik, the supposed intelligence officer who handled Mr Manafort’s workplace in Ukraine.

The report was provided more than a year after unique counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, however stated he was not able to develop a criminal conspiracy in between the Trump campaign andMoscow Mr Trump has actually called the Mueller probe a “witch hunt”.

There was definitely no collusion in between the Trump campaign and Russia

The almost 1,000-page Senate report discovered that Vladimir Putin, Russian president, bought an effort to hack computer system networks and accounts connected with the Democratic celebration and leakage details in an effort to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president, help Mr Trump and “undermine the US democratic process”.

It stated WikiLeaks, which released hacked …