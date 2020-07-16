Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Replaced By Bill Stepien

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced that his presidential campaign manager Brad Parscale was being replaced by his deputy campaign manager, Bill Stepien. Parscale will remain part of Team Trump as senior adviser for digital and data strategies.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” President Trump wrote on Facebook. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who… Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

RELATED: Trump Smacks Cuomo Over Nursing Home Scandal: Thousands Died Because Of NY’s Governor

Jared Kushner Praised Both Campaign Officials

“Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” Trump added.

“This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” Trump concluded.

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner praised both campaign officials, telling the New York Times, “Brad and Bill were both unsung heroes of the 2016 campaign and have done a great job building the infrastructure for the president’s campaign for the 2020 race. Together they both bring unique strengths.”

This campaign shakeup comes in the wake of President Trump’s disappointing poll numbers that show he is behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by double digits.

We reported Friday that Parscale had been “pushed aside,” reverting to his 2016 role, as Kushner, Stepien had taken more control of campaign operations. The campaign denied that reporting. Tonight, Trump makes it official. https://t.co/4MuvP0jcdT pic.twitter.com/23EPMid3zU — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 16, 2020

Trump May Have Shaken Up Campaign Staff Due To Recent Worrisome Poll Numbers

Breitbart News reported Wednesday, “A [Quinnipiac Poll] showed the former vice president leading Trump 52 percent to 37 percent — up from the eight-point lead he saw in the June 18 poll. While the survey attributed Biden’s widening lead to independent voters, who back the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee by 17 points (51 percent to 34 percent), a closer look at the survey’s sample reveals that Republicans were undersampled.”

“Quinnipiac surveyed 1,273 self-identified registered voters across the country,” Breitbart noted. “Republicans only made up 24 percent of the respondents, while Democrats and independents comprised 34 percent each.”

🚨New poll shows HUGE surge for @RealDonaldTrump against Joe Biden. Voters are watching Joe Biden coddle the radical anti-police activists and violent mobs tearing up America’s cities. President Trump has the winning message: law and order!https://t.co/A7LjPBOkCO — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 15, 2020

RELATED: Rob Reiner Unravels As He Accuses President Trump Of ‘Murdering Americans’

A new CNBC/Change Research poll also found President Trump’s numbers significantly down against Biden in several key swing states.

“Biden holds an edge over Trump in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while the rivals are virtually tied in North Carolina, the survey released Wednesday found,” CNBC reported. “Biden leads Trump by 49% to 43% among all respondents in the six states, while Libertarian and Green Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Howie Hawkins get 4% and 1% of support, respectively.”

“Nationally, Biden leads Trump 51% to 41%,” CNBC noted.