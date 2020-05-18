Trump campaign launches ‘investigative’ video series mocking Biden over gaffes

BIDEN RIPS UP CAMPAIGN PLAYBOOK BY DRIFTING LEFT AFTER THE PRIMARIES

The Trump campaign – which gave Fox News a primary have a look at the video – spotlighted that it’s “aimed at uncovering the truth behind Joe Biden’s never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements during his third, plodding campaign for president.”

The video – made to appear like a tv investigative report – is hosted by Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, who’s a former native TV anchor and reporter.

“The American people deserve to know the truth behind Joe Biden’s delirious and nonsensical claims on the campaign trail,” Murtaugh stated. “When he’s mangling the text of the Declaration of Independence or calling someone a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier,’ is he really speaking a language that only he and a select group of others understand?”

The 77-year-old Biden has an extended historical past of stumbling over his phrases. Biden, although, opened up in February about his lifelong battle to beat stuttering, and his defenders have argued that this typically could also be a think about his extensively publicized gaffes.

The “Truth over Facts” movies – and an accompanying website – seem like the most recent effort by the Trump campaign to boost doubts about Biden’s cognitive capacity. The president’s lengthy known as Biden “Sleepy Joe,” in an try to boost doubts about his opponent’s bodily situation and health for workplace.

The president, who’s 73, has had his personal fair proportion of verbal miscues, embellished statements and Twitter typos.

Biden, in an interview with Snapchat that was posted final week in Vanity Fair, stated that “Trump is a master at laying nicknames on people,” however added that, “I can hardly wait to get onto the stage with Donald Trump.”

The former vice chairman confused that “in terms of energy … I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump who I’m really resisting giving a nickname to.”