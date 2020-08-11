Trump Campaign Homes In On Basement Biden And Is Closing Gap In Polls

The Biden campaign, supposedly leading in the polls, must take scant satisfaction out of it because all they can see in their rear-view mirror is the looming presence Donald Trump closing in.

Even polls run by Democrat media lapdogs are admitting now— perhaps not wanting to look as foolish as they did in 2016— that President Trump has halved his distance from Biden over the last month and is perfectly positioned going into the fall as the hunter, not the hunted.

The Trump campaign knows it is in much better shape than it was in 2016 when it won a solid victory over Hillary Clinton. And this is without the certain bump Trump will get from the debates. Though the Trump campaign is doing all it can to heighten the expectation of a tough debate opponent to make the president’s likely victory look harder than it may be.

While it is true Biden did get a bump in the polls in May and June, he has since receded. At his apogee, Biden was leading Trump by an average of 11 points. But recent polls have shown him leading by a little more than six points. That’s almost within the margin of error for a tied race. Several political strategists believe President Trump’s campaign has righted itself and will close the gap leading up to Election Day.

One such strategist spoke out Sunday.

“You know the old…