Trump campaign has to work overtime to counter the President’s message on mail-in voting

For months, the Trump Victory Fund– the joint operation in between the President’s campaign and the Republican National Committee– has been collaborating with regional celebration authorities to train field operatives and volunteers to spread the word about how to vote by mail. Much of that effort includes combating false information that has come straight fromthe President

This month CNN got an up-close take a look at how the celebration faithful were discovering to spread this message in Bucks County, a politically divided residential area ofPhiladelphia In a space in the back of the county’s longtime Republican Party head office, a group of around twenty volunteers using masks and waiting for catered sandwiches listened diligently as the regional Trump Victory field personnel described how to utilize a door-knocking mobile app. A set of experienced volunteers advised their fellow students to make an individual connection with every citizen. The crucial objective was to motivate individuals to vote nevertheless they desired– consisting of citizens who may desire to find out more about mail-in voting.

“If that’s the rules that we’re playing by, then great, we’ll play by those rules,” stated Rick Gorka, a spokesperson for Trump Victory who went to the Bucks County training session. “The result we need [is] voters to vote, however they vote.”