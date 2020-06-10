Trump campaign demands CNN apologize for poll that shows Biden leading

The demand, arriving the form of a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker that contained numerous incorrect and misleading claims, was immediately rejected by the network.

“We stand by our poll,” said Matt Dornic, a CNN spokesman.

In the letter to Zucker, the Trump campaign argued that the CNN poll is “designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling.”

“It’s a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President,” read the letter, signed by the Trump campaign’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner.

The campaign formally requested that CNN retract the poll and publish a “full, fair, and conspicuous retraction, apology, and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions.”

David Vigilante, CNN’s executive vice president and general counsel, told the campaign that its “allegations and demands are rejected in their entirety.”

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40-year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” Vigilante wrote in his response . “To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media.”

After CNN released the poll earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he previously hired Republican pollster McLaughlin & Associates to “analyze” the survey yet others “which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving.” McLaughlin ranks among the least accurate pollsters in the market, as measured by FiveThirtyEight

Misleading claims

The campaign’s letter, which heavily cites findings by McLaughlin, makes a few incorrect and misleading claims.

“It’s a poll of 1,259 adults — not even registered voters, let alone likely voters,” the letter says, citing a McLaughlin memo from earlier this week.

While it’s accurate that 1,259 adults were reached on landlines or cell phones with a live interviewer for the survey, the 14-point margin by which Trump is trailing Biden originated in a question posed and then 1,125 registered voters. It’s typical for polling to sample registered voters rather than likely ones during this period of the race, as it’s difficult to project whether voters will take part in an election that is five months away. CNN, as do most public pollsters, on average reports results from likely voters around Labor Day.

It should be noted that in CNN’s poll, Biden expands his lead among those that are most (i.e. extremely) enthusiastic to vote.

other McLaughlin says CNN’s survey is just a “skewed anti-Trump poll of only 25% Republican.” That percentage of respondents, however, is in line with several major polls that use live telephone interviews, which provide the most dependable snapshot of the race. McLaughlin this week argued that pollsters should include a third of Republicans in surveys to reflect the 33% that they represented in the 2016 vote, but exit polls often have higher shares of partisans and lower shares of independents than pre-election phone polls.

Among the entire sample, 32% identified themselves in CNN’s poll as Democrats, 25% identified themselves as Republicans, and 44% described themselves as independents or belonging to yet another party. Results for the total sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It is 3.6 points among registered voters.

The letter to Zucker also includes McLaughlin’s criticism that the poll, conducted between June 2 and 5, was taken “before the great economic news,” an improvement in the jobless rate that was released on Friday, despite the fact that the poll was still being conducted throughout that day.

And the survey comes amid a particularly turbulent amount of time in Trump’s presidency, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, outrage and concern over race relations in the wake of George Floyd’s killing as a result of police officers, and the US officially entering a recession.

McLaughlin has also argued that the poll unfairly includes “questions on issues including race relations, not job creation, which could have biased the poll further,” though CNN’s survey does ask registered voters who better handle the economy (Trump leads 51% to Biden’s 46%) and was conducted at the height of the Floyd protests.

“Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation!” Trump tweeted at the time, talking about the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Trump has additionally credited CNN’s polling when it has suited him, as that he did in December 2015 when he thanked several on-air reporters for their “very professional reporting of the new CNN Poll” that showed him ahead in the Iowa caucuses.

This story has been updated to include additional response from CNN.