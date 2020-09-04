Trump Campaign Delivers Devastating Ad Touting ‘Walk Away’ Democrats

The campaign for President Trump launched a devastating brand-new ad touting numerous individuals included with the “walk away” motion, a group of disaffected Democrats deserting their celebration.

The ad is an incredibly well-produced effort developed to connect to those no longer thinking about purchasing into Democrat celebration lies while still sticking to their more moderate worths.

It likewise addresses how President Trump is working for all Americans– not simply members of his own celebration.

“His entire campaign works for all Americans,” one lady states. “That was a turning point for me.”

“One of the hardest things to do is to challenge your own beliefs,” another discusses.” I desire individuals to hear my story and understand that you can in fact go from being a democratic socialist to a Trump fan.”

RELATED: Trump Threatens to Pull Funding From ‘Anarchist’ Cities, Democrat Mayors Are Livid

Democrats Want You ‘In The System’

The #WalkAway campaign, established by previous liberal, Brandon Straka “encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”