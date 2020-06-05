Trump calls the mayor of Washington, DC, “incompetent”

The Minneapolis City Council passed a restraining order against the city’s police department at a day meeting.

“We cannot let George Floyd’s death be in vain,” one commissioner said.

The restraining order is temporary and will still need a judge’s approval before being enacted.

The order bans the use of chokeholds by police and also requires police to report and intervene if the barred practice is employed.

Additionally, the Minneapolis police chief must authorize the use of crowd control weapons, such as rubber bullets and tear gas, according to the order.

The order also requires timely discipline decisions and allows for civilian audits of bodycam footage.

“This is a moment in time where we can totally change the way our police department operates,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey said there have been difficulties in the past to make change like this and “now we can finally get this right.”

In the order, which was obtained by CNN, the city council said it hopes to build “toward systematic change.”

Velma Korbel, director of civil rights for Minneapolis, said she hopes “state legislature will be compelled to act, to change the laws that impede the city for making the deep systemic change required, and the community has the demanding for decades.”