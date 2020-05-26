President Donald Trump again called a hydroxychloroquine study that was partly funded by his administration, which found that coronavirus patients taking the drug had higher deaths rates compared to those who did not take the drug, phony. CNN’s Jake Tapper leads a discussion on the details on the study and what Trump is saying about it.
Trump calls study his administration partly-funded phony
