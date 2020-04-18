Trump Calls Out Pelosi For Deleting Video In Which She Says Coronavirus Fears ‘Unwarranted’

President Trump on Thursday shared a damning video of Nancy Pelosi checking out Chinatown in San Francisco, and also informing individuals that fears of the coronavirus were baseless.

Bay Area terminal KNTV reported on her see.

“Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured San Francisco’s Chinatown Monday to send a message. She said there’s no reason tourists or locals should be staying away from the area because of coronavirus concerns,” according to the news station.

Damning Video

How do we understand it’s darning?

Because she erased it.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account,” Trump created. “She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA.”

“Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths,” he included. “She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician!”

There’s actually not one word because tweet that is incorrect.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi erased this from her Twitter account. She desired everybody to load right into Chinatown long after I shut the BOUNDARY TO CHINA. Based on her declaration, she is in charge of lots of fatalities. She’s an inexperienced, third-rate political leader! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

Responsible For Many Deaths

During her see, well after the President had actually set up a traveling restriction from China and also stated a public health and wellness emergency situation, Pelosi was seen taking a trip regarding Chinatown advising Americans to go shopping and also consume there.

“Everything is fine,” she claimed. “All is well.”

One press reporter asked Pelosi, “how irrational is it that people are staying away from Asian-owned businesses”?

“It doesn’t make any sense, but it’s not just Asian-owned now. You see in Italy where the fashion shows and all of that were done without an audience because people were not coming,” Pelosi responded.

“So, again, this fear is – I think – unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.”

On February 24 there were 15 situations of the coronavirus verified in the UNITED STATE Nancy Pelosi mosted likely to Chinatown & & prompted Americans to go shopping & & consume there. “Everything is fine,” she claimed. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.” pic.twitter.com/SI9EELciYx — Trump War Room– Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2020

Partying in Chinatown

During Wednesday night’s coronavirus press instruction, the President called out Pelosi for making believe there were no worry and also partying in Chinatown.

“They didn’t want us to close our borders to China, to Wuhan specifically. They didn’t want our borders closed,” Trump informed press reporters.

“I did that very early while Nancy Pelosi was trying to have in San Francisco parties in Chinatown because she thought it would be great,” the President recommended. “She wanted to show that this thing doesn’t exist.”

Maybe that’s why Pelosi erased the video from her very own social media sites account.

She really did not desire individuals believing, as Trump asserts, that she is “responsible for many deaths.”