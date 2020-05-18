Trump Calls Out ‘Faker’ CNN Reporter After She’s Caught Removing Mask at Press Briefing

President Donald Trump took a jab at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after video captured her eradicating a masks and failing to keep up social distancing guidelines at a White House press briefing.

The President’s son, Eric Trump, shared the video on social media including, “Just a reminder that [CNN] is a total joke.”

The President retweeted the clip including his personal commentary: “A CNN faker!”

Just a reminder that @CNN is a complete joke: “Mask-police CNN reporter @kaitlancollins caught removing hers at presser, as soon as she thought cameras were off” Cc: @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dTv7d983wQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 17, 2020

RELATED: Maxine Waters: Trump Only Cares About His ‘White Power Pep Rallies’

She Got Caught

Collins being captured on video eradicating her masks when she thought it was protected to take action is important primarily due to her personal insistence on reporting anyone within the Trump administration failing to do the identical factor.

“At vaccine event in the Rose Garden, POTUS is joined by several officials on stage,” she tweeted just some days earlier. “Some, like Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci are in masks. Others, like Defense Secretary Esper and HHS Secretary Azar, aren’t.”

And simply previous to that, she reported to the American those that Mike Pence had really been carrying a masks after the Vice President stated he ought to have worn one throughout a go to to the Mayo Clinic, a concession made in-part on account of a media uproar over the truth that he hadn’t completed so.

Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my masks down for six seconds on Friday. https://t.co/UYib8tS7pO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020

RELATED: Rep. Devin Nunes Vows Criminal Referrals Are Coming For Mueller’s People

Collins Fires Back

Collins, simply one other reporter at CNN who likes to focus consideration on themselves and never really doing their job replied, “Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my mask down for six seconds on Friday.”

Three issues to handle right here, Ms. Collins:

Believe it or not, the President is able to multi-tasking and commenting on all kinds of issues even whereas specializing in minimizing the disaster.

Had anyone within the Trump administration eliminated a masks close to a reporter it will have been headline information in your rubbish community.

If the coronavirus pandemic is the one matter anyone must be speaking about at all instances, why are you complaining on Twitter about being caught taking your masks off?

Collins the Whiner

Collins was a little bit of a problem at a press convention final week when she was referred to as on, deferred to a different reporter who was having a mood tantrum with the President, and ultimately precipitated Trump to dismiss each of them and stroll out.

The Lamestream Media is really uncontrolled. Look how they work (conspire!) collectively. They are the Enemy of the People, however don’t fear, we are going to WIN in November! https://t.co/3YOSChXP9M — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Collins has additionally whined prior to now in regards to the President excluding CNN reporters from an annual pre-State of the Union lunch earlier this 12 months.