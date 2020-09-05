Trump calls on Fox News to fire Jennifer Griffin, who confirmed some parts of Atlantic story

After costs much of the day slamming The Atlantic for Jeffrey Goldberg’s disconcerting report which stated Trump had actually disparaged military members who passed away in service to the nation, Fox News itself confirmed essential elements of it. In a lengthy Twitter thread , reporter Jennifer Griffin stated she had confirmed Trump disparaged veterans; didn’t desire to honor the dead at the Aisne-Marne Cemetery; and did not desire to lower flags after the death of John McCain.

An real wire service would strongly promote that it had actually matched much of the reporting at the center of the greatest news story of the day– specifically considered that Fox hardly ever provides on initial reporting of its own. And it would have mattered since Fox audiences are so frequently protected from the fact. But Fox didn’t happily hold up Griffin’s reporting. Instead, it acted as if it repented and troubled by it.

Griffin provided her report in the 3pm hour. But throughout “The Five,” pro-Trump hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld moved to challenge The Atlantic’s reporting– the exact same reporting that Griffin had confirmed essential elementsof Gutfeld called it a “hoax” and stated “there are no sources” which it had “already been debunked.”

Quite the opposite, Gutfeld, your own network had simply confirmed it! “FAKE NEWS” Alright, let’s put Gutfeld in with his fellow pro-Trump propagandists. Surely Fox’s “straight news” anchors– the ones who are marketed as providing compelling news– powerfully showcased their …

Read The Full Article