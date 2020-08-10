Trump calls on college football games to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” the President tweeted on Monday, including the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

In his tweets, Trump shared a message from Clemson University football quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one star professional athlete amongst a group of college football gamers pushing for games this fall.

In his message, Lawrence required the conferences to permit trainee professional athletes to play football this season, develop universal health and wellness procedures, and permit gamers to pull out of the season, to name a few procedures.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany validated Monday afternoon that Trump would like to see college football “safely resume.”

” A great deal of these college professional athletes work their entire lives to get 4 years; often they’re redshirted an additional year if they’re fortunate …