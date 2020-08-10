Trump calls on college football games to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” the President tweeted on Monday, including the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Trump’s calls for college football to resume come amid a bigger push by his administration to get scholastic organizations– both in main and college– to resume in the fall. They likewise come amid reports that 2 of the “Power Five” conferences– the Big Ten and Pac-12– are anticipated to cancel their 2020 football season games, according to reports from several sports news outlets.
Leaders from college sports’ Power Five conferences discussed the football season and other fall sports over the weekend. Though the scholastic year is approaching, no choice has actually been reached yet. The conversations are anticipated to continue over the next couple of days.
In his tweets, Trump shared a message from Clemson University football quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one star professional athlete amongst a group of college football gamers pushing for games this fall.
In his message, Lawrence required the conferences to permit trainee professional athletes to play football this season, develop universal health and wellness procedures, and permit gamers to pull out of the season, to name a few procedures.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany validated Monday afternoon that Trump would like to see college football “safely resume.”
” A great deal of these college professional athletes work their entire lives to get 4 years; often they’re redshirted an additional year if they’re fortunate …