WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump deals with explosive claims he consistently disparaged members of the military and explained America’s war dead as “losers” and “suckers”– allegations he has madly rejected.

The Atlantic publication explained a 2018 conference with senior authorities in France in which Trump gone over why he was cancelling a prepared check out to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris to honor America’s war dead.

The president openly blamed the cancellation of the check out on security issues revealed by the Secret Service due to rain that made it difficult to fly a helicopter there.

But The Atlantic, pointing out 4 individuals with direct understanding of the conversation that day, reported Trump stated in the conference he didn’t wish to go since he didn’t desire his hair to get disheveled in the rain and he didn’t see why he needs to honor dead soldiers.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” the publication estimated Trump as stating. The report stated he described the more than 1,800 marines who passed away at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting eliminated.

While The Atlantic was the very first to report the claims about Trump’s discuss the cemetery check out, 2 sources verified a few of Trump’s remarks to the Associated Press: A senior Defense Department authorities with direct understanding of the occasions and a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer who was outlined Trump’s remarks.

The AP reported Defense authorities stated Trump made the remarks …