Trump calls Hannity, claims Covid testing is ‘the greatest thing that ever happened for the opposite party’

These days, when the word URGENT appears in my inbox, I cringe a little bit, as it is typically bad news. For example, this alert arrived from CNN’s national desk at 9:57pm Thursday: “URGENT: U.S. sees highest single day of new COVID-19 cases, with 60,646 cases reported Thursday.”
The same disclaimer we included in March still applies now: These are just the cases we realize about. Some people who think they have the coronavirus continue to be unable to get tested
. Long lines at testing websites have already been reported from Tennessee to California, from Kentucky to Colorado. Local news outlets have been calling out the testing shortages.
It’s a significant problem. But President Trump isn’t addressing that problem. He thinks there is too much testing already. He failed
at basic math on Thursday, tweeting the fraction 1/100th when that he meant “for the 100th time.” He lied
to the public, once more, about testing being the root cause of more cases. And that he told Sean Hannity that the testing regimen is “the greatest thing that ever happened for the opposite party.”
Try to imagine how his comments sound to someone who’s waking up early and getting back in line for a Covid-19 test, wanting to suppress their cough, hoping that they are not sick with the same virus that has killed at the least 133,000 Americans. Once they’re tested, they will have to attend a day or three or five
or seven
for the results. Do you believe they value electoral politics?
Headlines from hotspots
— Miami, FL, via the Herald, where the main headline cites “exponential virus growth…”
— El Centro, CA, via CNN correspondent Kyung Lah’s report
from a tent that one doctor likens to a “war zone…”
— Columbia, SC, via NBC correspondent Ellison Barber’s visit to an ICU
, where the number of Covid patients has tripled in two weeks…
— Corpus Christi, TX, via KRIS TV, where the county medical examiner is asking for a FEMA morgue trailer…
— Phoenix, AZ, via Chris Cuomo’s interview
with ICU nurse Lauren Leander, who said “we’re at the point of compromising patient safety” because you will find so many sick people in need of help…
More highlights/lowlights from Trump’s phone call with Hannity
— He criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci as “a nice man” who’s “made a lot of mistakes…”
— “I have no problem with masks, it’s really up to you,” that he said, like his opinion is irrelevant, when in reality his choices influence huge numbers of people…
— He said “in most — most cases — in almost — I mean, literally, in most cases, they automatically cure. They automatically get better.” In the other cases, people die, but Trump does not like to discuss that…
Meantime, Fauci keeps telling the ugly truth
Fauci spoke on a few webcasts and podcasts Thursday — and slammed the American political system’s reaction to the pandemic. “I think you’d have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach,” that he said
on a 538 podcast.
Also on Thursday, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield appeared on ABC’s “GMA” and CNN’s coronavirus town hall. On the latter program, Anderson Cooper bluntly said
to him, “unfortunately, the man you’re working for is lying about testing.” Redfield reverted to basic talking points about the need for masks.
Now imagine if the roles were reversed and the guy calling in to Hannity was setting the right tone and serving as a job model of the rest of the country, while the guy undermining the effort was shouting into a podcast…
Source link
Post Views: 29