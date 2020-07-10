Trump calls Hannity, claims Covid testing is ‘the greatest thing that ever happened for the opposite party’

These days, when the word URGENT appears in my inbox, I cringe a little bit, as it is typically bad news. For example, this alert arrived from CNN’s national desk at 9:57pm Thursday: “URGENT: U.S. sees highest single day of new COVID-19 cases, with 60,646 cases reported Thursday.”

Headlines from hotspots

— Miami, FL, via the Herald, where the main headline cites “exponential virus growth…”

— Columbia, SC, via NBC correspondent Ellison Barber’s visit to an ICU , where the number of Covid patients has tripled in two weeks…

— Phoenix, AZ, via Chris Cuomo’s interview with ICU nurse Lauren Leander, who said “we’re at the point of compromising patient safety” because you will find so many sick people in need of help…

More highlights/lowlights from Trump’s phone call with Hannity

— He criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci as “a nice man” who’s “made a lot of mistakes…”

— “I have no problem with masks, it’s really up to you,” that he said, like his opinion is irrelevant, when in reality his choices influence huge numbers of people…

— He said “in most — most cases — in almost — I mean, literally, in most cases, they automatically cure. They automatically get better.” In the other cases, people die, but Trump does not like to discuss that…

Meantime, Fauci keeps telling the ugly truth

Fauci spoke on a few webcasts and podcasts Thursday — and slammed the American political system’s reaction to the pandemic. “I think you’d have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach,” that he said on a 538 podcast.

Also on Thursday, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield appeared on ABC’s “GMA” and CNN’s coronavirus town hall. On the latter program, Anderson Cooper bluntly said to him, “unfortunately, the man you’re working for is lying about testing.” Redfield reverted to basic talking points about the need for masks.

Now imagine if the roles were reversed and the guy calling in to Hannity was setting the right tone and serving as a job model of the rest of the country, while the guy undermining the effort was shouting into a podcast…