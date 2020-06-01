Trump calls for US anti-fascists to be listed as ‘terror group’ – Middle East Monitor

The US will designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organisation, President Donald Trump stated yesterday.

Anti-government and anti-capitalist Antifa members are sometimes seen as extra intently aligned with anarchists than the mainstream left, US Attorney General William Barr stated in a statement.

“The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr added.

Trump accused Antifa of beginning riots at road protests over George Floyd’s demise. Floyd died in police custody final week after an officer was seen kneeling on his neck, suffocating him.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Antifa – quick for anti-fascist motion – is a protest motion that strongly opposes neo-Nazis, fascism, white supremacists and racism. It is taken into account to be a loosely organised group of activists with no leaders.

In the worldwide area, there was many issues that some Antifa activists have joined the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, in Syria, the place they obtained navy coaching.

FLASHBACK: Antifa members skilled with designated overseas terrorist group in Syria pic.twitter.com/KYeljwN5xI — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

According to FBI paperwork and briefings obtained by Politico, an American journalism firm, the Department of Homeland Security describes Antifa as a “domestic terrorist group”.

Antifa fighters fought alongside PKK terrorists in Ayn Al-Arab (Kobani), Tal Abyad, Manbij and the town of Raqqa, Politico reported.

In 2017, Turkish Police Academy warned in opposition to the Antifa risk saying it’s a part of the “PKK’s Regional Terror Network”.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

READ: With unrest throughout the US, asks the Twittersphere, the place is the ‘Free American Army’?