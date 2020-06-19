Trump calls for ‘new justices’ after Supreme Court ruling on DACA as conservatives take aim at Roberts

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and … Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!” Trump tweeted.

The president went on to promise that he will release a “new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020.”

On Thursday, the court ruled in a 5-4 decision penned by Roberts that Trump’s reversal of former President Barack Obama’s executive order –¬ which shielded immigrants who stumbled on the country illegally as young ones from deportation –¬ was in violation of the Administration Procedure Act (APA), which sets out rulemaking procedures for federal agencies.

While Democrats and immigration activists cheered your decision, conservatives fumed, accusing the justices of preventing Trump from overturning what they will have long seen as an illegal executive order. Their ire eventually turned to Roberts, a President George W. Bush appointee who features a history of siding with the liberal bloc.

It was Roberts who, by siding with the liberal wing and reinterpreting an individual mandate as a tax, allowed ObamaCare found constitutional in 2012. Last year, that he joined with the wing again in shutting down Trump’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the census. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– Cotton blasts Roberts over DACA, invites him to resign, run for office

– DHS chief says DACA ruling ‘usurps’ executive branch’s authority

– Read the Supreme Court opinion on Trump’s effort to finish DACA

Amy Klobuchar withdraws from Biden VP consideration to produce room for ‘woman of color’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., announced Thursday she was removing herself as an applicant to function as running mate of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell she called Biden on Wednesday evening with her decision, saying she believes “this is just a moment to place a woman of color on that ticket.”

“After what I’ve seen in my state and what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” she said. “There are so many incredibly qualified women. But should you want to heal this nation today — my party, yes, but our nation — this sure is a hell of a method to do it. And that’s exactly what I think after being through this within my state.”

Biden pledged earlier in 2010 to pick a lady to be his running mate as is currently considering about a half-dozen candidates, including several women of color.

Klobuchar’s case to be Biden’s running mate had been complicated by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Her record as a Minnesota prosecutor — especially her decisions never to file charges against officers involved in so-called cases of police brutality against black men — had turn into a liability, based on The New York Times. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– People already lining up for Trump’s week-end rally in Oklahoma

– Fox News Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump

– Trump taps Giuliani to help push for more presidential debates with Biden

– Biden’s stimulus oversight questioned amid his attacks on Trump coronavirus spending

Trump touts not quite $1B in US infrastructure plans, proposals

America’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure are being eyed for sorely needed funding boosts, based on a series of Twitter messages from President Trump on Thursday evening.

The president’s messages listed 20 states as being set to divvy up nearly $1 billion in federal dollars – with much of the amount of money being directed to state transportation departments and port operators.

The largest single allocation mentioned by the president Thursday was $135 million proposed for Louisiana – to create 8.3 miles of elevated highway between the Leeville Bridge and Golden Meadow, south of New Orleans, in order to avoid flooding.

However, the president’s broader plan for pumping $1 trillion into infrastructure improvements faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who are worried about spiraling federal deficits, The Hill reported. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Sen. John Barrasso: Coronavirus recovery – Infrastructure bills certainly are a start. Why won’t House Dems help?

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

‘Fed up’ police rally behind their own in face of post-George Floyd scrutiny.

California order requires masks in public places following spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Twitter slaps Trump with ‘manipulated media’ label over satirical video mocking CNN.

Columbus, Ohio, to get rid of Christopher Columbus statue.

Washington Post under fire for ‘canceling’ woman over offensive costume at staffer’s 2018 Halloween party.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

McDonald’s accused of firing worker who sued over COVID-19 claims: report

Britain scraps virus tracing app for Google-Apple system.

AMC Entertainment to reopen 450 US theaters on July 15.

Facebook removes Trump campaign ad about ‘far-left groups,’ says it shows ‘hate group’s symbol.’

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to learn what happened on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham argues that elected officials from both parties “are too afraid or too weak to face the truth: America has an intense spiritual and family problem, not systemic racism in policing.”

Not opted yet for Fox News First? Click here to learn what you’re missing.



Fox News First is published by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, remain healthy, and make an effort to stay positive … we’ll complete these a down economy together as a nation. We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.