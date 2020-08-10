Trump calls for college football season to go forward

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump recommends some states might ‘pay absolutely nothing’ as part of joblessness strategy Trump rejects White House inquired about including him to Mount Rushmore Trump, United States face critical UN vote on Iran MORE on Monday advised university presidents and athletic directors to go forward with this fall’s college football season in spite of security issues over the coronavirus pandemic.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” Trump tweeted, sharing the #WeWantToPlay hashtag utilized by some popular college football gamers.

The student-athletes have actually been working too tough for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)August 10, 2020

The president shared a post from Trevor Lawrence, among the sport’s most popular gamers, in which the Clemson University quarterback mentioned his desire to play and called for the NCAA and private conferences to develop security treatments and consistent guidelines on eligibility.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, inquired about the tweet throughout a press instruction, stated Trump “very much would like to see college football safely resume their sport.”

“They work their whole lives for this moment, and he’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dream,” McEnany stated of the gamers.