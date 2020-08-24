Trump calls Covid-19 treatment ‘historic,’ Dr. Gupta isn’t convinced

By
Mayukh Saha
-

President Donald Trump announced an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 and called it a “historic breakthrough.” CNN’s Anderson Cooper and his medical panel say there isn’t rigorous trial data to back up the validity of the treatment. #CNN #News

