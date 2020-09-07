Trump calls Biden ‘stupid,’ demands apology for challenging him on vaccines By Reuters

© Reuters. President Donald Trump Deliver Remarks Outside White House



By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican President Donald Trump, accused by Joe Biden of putting lives at risk in his handling of the coronavirus, on Monday called his Democratic rival “stupid” and demanded an apology for what Trump called anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Trailing in national opinion polls as the U.S. death toll from the virus approaches 190,000, Trump unleashed a broad attack against both the former vice president, his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, and Biden’s running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Trump has said that a vaccine against the virus would be ready in record time, perhaps before the election, raising questions about whether political pressure might result in the deployment of a vaccine before it is safe.

Harris had said she would not trust Trump with a vaccine before the election and Biden, critical of Trump’s response to the virus, has urged Americans to heed the scientists. Critics accuse Trump of undermining scientists during the pandemic.

Speaking in front of the White House at a U.S. Labor Day news conference, Trump said: “Biden and his very liberal running mate, the most liberal person in Congress by the way – is not a competent person…