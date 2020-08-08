Trump Calls AOC A ‘Real Beauty,’ Adds That She ‘Knows Nothing’ About The Economy

President Donald Trump simply made some unexpected remarks about drastically liberal Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he referred to as a “real beauty.” However, the president made certain to include that she “knows nothing” about the economy.

During a speech in Ohio today, President Trump stated Democrats wish to “inflict a socialist takeover of the U.S. economy known as the horrendous Green New Deal.”

Trump included that the Green New Deal “was conceived by a young woman AOC — AOC plus three, I say — AOC, that’s a real beauty, isn’t it?”

“She knows as much about the environment — do we have any young children here? — as that young child over there. I think he knows more. And she certainly knows nothing about the economy,” he stated.

Trump went on to state that if Ocasio-Cortez gets her method with her extreme socialist policies, the United States will end up being like Venezuela, whose economy has actually been damaged by socialism.

“Venezuela was an extremely rich nation …