Trump briefly leaves press briefing after shooting near the White House

Trump went back to the briefing space minutes later on, validating ashooting

.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control. I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work,” Trump stated when he returned.

A senior administration authorities stated there was an active shooter near the White House which shooter remains in custody.

The occurrence occurred simply beyond the White House premises near Lafayette Square, the authorities stated.