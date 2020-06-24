U.S. President Donald Trump suggested former national security adviser John Bolton should be jailed for publishing his White House memoir — claiming the book, which includes numerous allegations of presidential misconduct, contains classified government information, Politico reports.

In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that aired Tuesday morning, Trump described Bolton as a “stupid guy” and a “guy with no heart,” saying his interactions with the former top aide were limited prior to Bolton’s ouster in September 2019.

“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” the president said.

“But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency,” Trump continued, adding: “I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”

Trump and his allies have grown increasingly vocal within their efforts to silence Bolton in the times since excerpts from his book began appearing in national news outlets, detailing myriad damaging accusations contrary to the president.

Those accounts reported that Trump requested help from China’s government to be reelected and he did indeed freeze military assistance to Ukraine in pursuit of foreign probes in to his political rivals.

Trump has over and over attacked Bolton on social media marketing over yesteryear week, and the Justice Department last Tuesday sued to delay the publication of his 592-page memoir. A federal judge on Saturday denied the administration’s attempt to block the book’s release.

The president previously asserted Bolton should be prosecuted and imprisoned in a tweet earlier Tuesday morning, as his interview with Kilmeade played from Fox News. He also indicated Bolton should be forced to come back any profits he has reaped from his book.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information,” Trump wrote.