Trump Boat Parade On St. Croix River Causes Capsizing – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boat parade in support of President Donald Trump Saturday on the St. Croix River left more than one homeowner contending with property damage.

Keith Smith lives on the river in River Falls, Wisconsin.

“The river was flooded with boats,” Smith said. “Big boats, small boats, all kinds of boats.”

The powerful display of a few hundred boats had some people watching from their docks very impressed, like Trump supporter Ron Claxton.

“It was awesome. It couldn’t have been a better scene to have all those supporters of Trump out there,” Claxton said.

Smith didn’t have time to ogle the spectacle.

“The waves were probably four to five footers pounding my boat into the dock,” Smith said.

The whip holding his docked boat in place snapped, and he says he fought violently for an hour and a half to keep it from sinking.

“Boaters all know they’re responsible for their waves, but nobody cared,” Smith said. “They just kept going and going and hooting and hollering. Luckily I didn’t slip and go off the side of the dock.”

One of Keith’s neighbors wasn’t as…