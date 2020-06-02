Trump boasts ‘domination’ over Washington DC protesters after using tear gas before church photo op

Donald Trump has boasted “domination” in Washington DC over protesters following accusations that the president had police deploy tear gas to clear his path for a church photo op.

“DC had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!),” the president wrote in a tweet on Tuesday after one other day of unrest throughout the nation.

The president confronted backlash on Monday for his Rose Garden tackle in regards to the protests erupting throughout the nation following the loss of life of George Floyd by the hands of former Minneapolis law enforcement officials. As Mr Trump promised Americans he would shield peaceable protesters, police simply outdoors the White House fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs at individuals who all appeared to be peaceable in Lafayette Square.





With the protesters dispersed using police drive, the president then had a path that allowed him to stroll from the White House to St John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op.

The president, as soon as on the church, then held up a bible as he stood outdoors the construction.

“Is that your bible?” a reporter is heard asking Mr Trump throughout the second. He responded: “It’s a bible.”

St John’s Episcopal Church partially burned on Sunday throughout protests. Every modern-day president, together with Mr Trump, has attended no less than one service within the church, making it a historic construction in Washington DC.

