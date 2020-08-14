Trump blocks postal funds to prevent expanded mail-in voting

President Donald Trump states he opposes extra funds for the United States Postal Service as it would increase mail-in voting he declares would assist Democrats.
Mr Trump has actually formerly declared that mail-in voting would injure his project, which surveys reveal to remain in a tight race with Democratic prospect Joe Biden.
Democrats knocked Mr Trump’s remark, stating his position is an effort to prevent Americans from voting him out.
A record variety of individuals are anticipated to vote by mail due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Mr Trump informed press reporters he declined to accept $25 bn (₤19 bn) in emergency situation financing for the Postal Service or $3.5 bn for election security due to the high price.
Mr Trump has actually consistently condemned mail-in voting as a chance for scams and election disturbance.
