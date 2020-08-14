Trump blocks postal funds to prevent expanded mail-in voting



The coronavirus pandemic has actually struck the United States Postal Service hard.





President Donald Trump states he opposes extra funds for the United States Postal Service as it would increase mail-in voting he declares would assist Democrats.

Mr Trump has actually formerly declared that mail-in voting would injure his project, which surveys reveal to remain in a tight race with Democratic prospect Joe Biden.

Democrats knocked Mr Trump’s remark, stating his position is an effort to prevent Americans from voting him out.

A record variety of individuals are anticipated to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump informed press reporters he declined to accept $25 bn (₤19 bn) in emergency situation financing for the Postal Service or $3.5 bn for election security due to the high price.

Mr Trump has actually consistently condemned mail-in voting as a chance for scams and election disturbance.

On Thursday, he stated his factor for obstructing the funds was due to his …