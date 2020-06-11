Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city

His tweet failed to go unanswered. Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, took a swipe at Trump, and responded, “Make all of us safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News that on May 29, the unrest was tense near the White House and “the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country.”

Hundreds of protesters stormed Seattle’s City Hall Tuesday night to demand Durkan’s resignation, just days after seizing a six-block downtown zone that features a shuttered police precinct. Demonstrators remained peaceful, without reports of violence or injuries, but are pushing Durkan to step down if she refuses to defund the city’s police department.

House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told “Hannity” Wednesday that “Antifa has now designated Seattle their capital” after the protesters declared a six-block neighbor hood around the precinct a “Cop Free Zone.”

The city just suffered a week-end of unrest, where officers used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse demonstrators in the region after they say they were assaulted with projectiles. Several city councilmembers say police overreacted and needlessly exacerbated tensions.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the area in the Capitol Hill section of the city has been called CHAZ which is “free of uniformed police.” The paper reported that the nearby police precinct which was shuttered throughout the protests had a new to remain Tuesday that read, “THIS SPACE IS NOW PROPERTY OF THE SEATTLE PEOPLE.”

Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said barriers were taken from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters. Police also have remained scarce in that area and in the several nights since, protests have continued peacefully.

The Times reports that Nollette said police desire to discuss reopening the precinct and noted officers are responding to 911 calls in the area. She said protesters have create their own barricades, which are intimidating for some residents.

“We are dedicated to working with peaceful protesters on a way to move forward,” Nollette said. “There’s a whole citywide effort to try to identify who the leaders are. It’s just a matter of establishing a dialogue so we can take down the plywood and welcome people back into the lobby.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has called out state and city leadership in coping with protests.

Last month, while looting and arson raged in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City in check, or I am going to send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

Trump appears intent on positioning himself because the law-and-order candidate in 2020. There is just a push among some Democrats to defund police which has put Joe Biden in a tough position of attempting to bring together the moderates of the party and liberals about the most readily useful approach on policing.

https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow/status/1270885960079872004

Biden was interviewed by Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” and was asked, “If you were to become president, do you think that there would be a world where defunding the police would be a solution?”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Well I think there are a lot of changes they can take place, period, without having to defund the police completely,” Biden said. He continued, “I don’t think the police ought to be defunded. But I think that conditions ought to be placed upon them where departments are experiencing to take significant reforms.”

Fox News’ Charles Creitz, Vandana Rambaran and the Associated Press contributed to this report