Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters

CNN
Donald Trump excoriated governors on a convention name Monday morning for not being far more aggressive with rioters.
Trump was on a video convention name with varied governors, and audio of the dialog leaked. Trump says the objective is “domination” over the rioters.
Trump says Minnesota has grow to be “the laughing stock” of the world due to the violence on the streets. Ditto for New York City and Los Angeles … Trump says the police response has been anemic and rioters had been strolling throughout them.
Trump then went on to take credit score for sending the National Guard into Minneapolis, saying when the Guard stepped in, the looting stopped.
He’s suggesting that the National Guard is the answer, but in Los Angeles and Long Beach the rioters had been undeterred. BTW … there are far more law enforcement officials in most huge cities than National Guard — the ratio in L.A. was 10 to 1, so the Guard is not the panacea.