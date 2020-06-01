Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters



Donald Trump excoriated governors on a convention name Monday morning for not being far more aggressive with rioters.

Trump was on a video convention name with varied governors, and audio of the dialog leaked. Trump says the objective is “domination” over the rioters.

Trump says Minnesota has grow to be “the laughing stock” of the world due to the violence on the streets. Ditto for New York City and Los Angeles … Trump says the police response has been anemic and rioters had been strolling throughout them.

Trump then went on to take credit score for sending the National Guard into Minneapolis, saying when the Guard stepped in, the looting stopped.