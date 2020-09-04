Trump blasts claims he called John McCain, Marines killed in WWI ‘losers’

President Trump on Thursday night rejected a report that declared he described United States Marines killed in World War I and buried in a cemetery exterior Paris as “losers.”

In a series of tweets, the president likewise stated he never ever called the late Senator John McCain a “loser,” an information that likewise appeared in a story published by The Atlantic, which Trump blasted as “Fake News.”

“I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES,” the president stated in the tweets.

“This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

The publication report, mentioning 4 first-hand sources, stated Trump made the disparaging remarks towards the fallen Marines the early morning of a prepared check out to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018.

Trump, who eventually canceled the see over declared weather condition issues, apparently informed senior team member, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The president is likewise implicated in the report of calling the dead soldiers “suckers.”

Three sources likewise informed The Atlantic that when McCain passed away in August 2018, Trump informed his assistants “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” and ended up being furious when flags were decreased to half-staff.

Trump on Thursday night stated that he “was never a big fan” of McCain, however refuted The …