Since September of this past year, Trump properties in the united states have imported more than eight tons of goods from China, CNN has learned by reviewing US customs data published by ImportGenius, which tracks information companies are legally bound to offer to US customs if they import goods to the united states. The imports have arrived to decorate his properties while the President has sought to dress down China.

A shipment of two tons of wooden and glass showcase cabinets arrived at the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles from Shanghai just 8 weeks ago. Meanwhile Trump has increasingly gone after China for the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump tweeted about the “incompetence of China” and accused them of “mass Worldwide killing” two days following the cabinets arrived in LA.

Trump has said that he left the running of his business empire to his sons when that he became President but didn’t completely relinquish control of the companies in which that he still has stake, which is unclear simply how much of a task, if any, he plays in the day-to-day business.

Imports to Trump’s properties are in odds with the economic nationalism of his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The preferences of the firms bearing Trump’s name also appear to be different from the preferences Trump has called on US executive agencies to embrace.

Trump issued an April 2017 executive order that federal agencies should “Buy American” and doubled down on that message in January 2019, issuing an executive order on “Buy-American Preferences” for infrastructure projects, and in July of that year signing an order on “Maximizing Use of American-Made Goods, Products, and Materials,” that announced his administration would enforce the Buy American Act of 1933 “to the greatest extent permitted by law.”

The Trump organization’s Chinese purchases also contradict messages coming from the members of their own Cabinet warning Americans to be wary of doing business with China.

The White House did not supply a comment and the Trump organization didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Attorney General William Barr accused Hollywood and Silicon Valley of being “pawns” of the Chinese government in a speech Thursday. He also warned American businessmen who push for China-friendly policies that their work could add up to a violation of foreign lobbying laws.

Earlier in the week Trump announced he was signing legislation, sent to his desk by Congress, to sanction organizations and individuals that help China restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy

Trump also delivered a lengthy rebuke of former Vice President Joe Biden and China as that he spoke with reporters in the Rose Garden a week ago, saying that Biden’s “entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party” and has been “devastating for the American worker.”

Biden and his campaign have said that Trump has failed to endure China in seeking to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “He ignored the warnings of health experts and intelligence agencies, and put his trust in China’s leaders instead,” Biden said earlier this season.

The China issue has become a leading election year topic as Trump and Biden each attempt to paint the other as weak in the face of aggression from Beijing. Both sides used the issue in campaign adverts.

‘Fully responsible’

In the most recent push to punish China, Trump administration officials have now been floating the theory of banning members of China’s Communist Party from entering the united states, the NYT reported, citing people knowledgeable about the proposal.

It is not clear how far Trump would go in escalating tensions with China at this time due to the potential negative effects that may have on the US economy, which has been already bruised by the coronavirus pandemic, administration officials have told CNN.

Last week Trump has said that he just isn’t interested in a second phase trade handle Beijing, because the tensions involving the two countries have mounted amid the coronavirus pandemic and as China clamps down on Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also said a week ago that China is “buying a lot” after the deal was struck but provided no specific figures.

Trump in addition has said he has not talked to President Xi Jinping, does not have plans to talk with him and said the united states holds China “fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world.” Less than half a year ago, Trump was sounding a completely different tune.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus,” Trump tweeted on January 24, “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

Before that, when the “phase one” trade deal was signed by Trump in January, he promised it would propel economic security.

“Together we are righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security,” Trump said from the East Room of the White House just as lawmakers at another end of Pennsylvania Avenue were getting ready to vote on two articles of impeachment. “Most people thought this could never happen,” that he said.

The phase one deal did not address the major structural changes to the connection between the US and the Chinese economy that Trump has sought. And it isn’t clear whether China will meet its commitment under phase anyone to buy one more $200 billion in US goods and services this season and next.