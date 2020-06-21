Trump blasts attempts to remove historic statues as ‘censorship’

In Oklahoma, Trump made his campaign trail and in his speech, he criticized the violent protests. He was not fond of the idea of the removal of historic statues and called the protesters to be ‘unhinged left-wing’ mobs. According to him, they are trying to desecrate monuments, break down statues, and persecute any person who does not agree with them. To Trump, this is a situation of trying to take complete control.

Trump has mentioned that by forced censorship, American values are being tarnished and the heritage of America is being lost in the process.

This speech has come in response to the removal of the statues around the USA. Most of the confederate statues are being removed or burned as part of the Black Lives Matter protests. Many Americans have sided with the protestors while many have considered this act as a tarnish against American history. Several politicians have also asked for the removal of 11 statues of Confederate leaders and officers. These statues are present in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol building.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. took this appeal to vote and there was a unanimous consent over this situation. Only Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo blocked the motion.

Trump has mentioned that he does not intend to alter the names of the U.S. military bases, having names related to Confederate legacy. He mentioned that he is not going to conform.

He mentioned that the party is not going to give in to censorship.