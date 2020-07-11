Trump blames ‘sick’ officers who killed George Floyd and COVID for crisis facing his presidency

Donald Trump’s advisers are reportedly attempting to lift the spirits of the embattled president, who believes he built an extremely successful country only to contain it battered by COVID-19 and the ‘sick, twisted’ officers who killed George Floyd.

Sources speaking to The Washington Post painted a photo of a guy seething with resentment about turn of events in the spring and summer.

They described how a president rants about coronavirus destroying ‘the greatest economy’ – which he claims to have personally built.

Donald Trump, pictured on Friday at a briefing on counternarcotics in Florida, is considered increasingly upset that his presidency has been ‘undone’ by forces beyond his control

He decries the unfair ‘fake news’ media, which that he says never gives him any credit.

On Friday the death toll rose to 133,777

And that he reportedly bemoans the ‘sick, twisted’ police officers in Minneapolis, whose killing of George Floyd on May 25 provoked the nationwide racial justice protests which have confounded the president.

On Thursday, the president erupted with a volley of tweets attacking the Supreme Court after they ruled that the Manhattan district attorney might have access to his financial records, and that Congressional committees could potentially start to see the documents too.

‘This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT,’ he tweeted.

‘We catch another side SPYING on my campaign, the greatest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS.’

Trump on Thursday vented his fury in a series of tweets, misspelling ‘caught’ in his haste

The president’s outburst was sparked by a Supreme Court ruling on his financial information

The court ruled that the Manhattan district attorney could have usage of his documents

Barbara Res, a former executive at the Trump Organization, told the paper that his feeling of being victimized was a standard trait.

When she worked for Trump, she said, that he interpreted not quite everything in deeply personal terms.

Barbara Res worked for Trump Organization

‘Whatever bad happened, no real matter what it absolutely was, it was always against him, always directed at him,’ Res said.

‘He would say, “Why does everything always happen to me?”‘

She added: ‘It was as if the planet revolved around him. Everything that happened had a result on him, good or bad.’

The paper said that his son-in-law Jared Kushner was wanting to soothe him, with the aid of Hope Hicks, counselor to the president.

Hicks, with the help of communications adviser Dan Scavino, has reportedly tried to lift Trump’s mood with events they thought however enjoy, such as for instance celebrating truckers by bringing 18-wheelers onto the White House South Lawn in mid-April or creating social networking videos that feature throngs of his adoring fans, according to aides speaking to the paper.

Advisers also tried to assuage his temper by presenting him with internal polling that presents him in a better position than public surveys, which universally show him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Bodies are moved to and from refrigerated morgue trailers at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Brooklyn, in April. Trump is said to be maddened by the pandemic’s progress

Coronavirus has ravaged the United States, enraging Trump with its economic toll

There have now been significantly more than 3.1 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that Trump was focused on the ‘Transition to Greatness’, and was promoting a message of ‘resilience, hope and optimism.’

George Floyd’s death beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee sparked weeks of protest

‘The United States of America failed to ask for this plague and every American has been affected from the closure of our economy to caring for the sick and mourning those tragically lost,’ that he said.

‘But beneath the leadership of President Trump our Transition to Greatness has already begun, and the American individuals are showing tremendous courage to defeat herpes, responsibly open the economy, and restore law and order to your streets.

‘The President’s message has been consistent: resilience, hope, and optimism.’

Yet Jen Psaki, former communications director in the Obama White House, agreed with private assessments that the president’s complaining could be expensive.

‘I don’t think he’s many sympathetic ears to his claims that he is been mistreated,’ Psaki said.

‘Leadership, as we’ve seen at many moments ever sold, is about not merely accepting adulation when you take action great but in addition accepting responsibility.

‘That lack of accepting responsibility is observed as deficiencies in leadership and that doesn’t sit well with people who might be more open to supporting him again.’