Trump blames police violence on ‘a few bad apples’

He did explore a number of the deeper factors behind racial disparities in the world’s richest country, saying that more would be placed into healthcare and the ability to raise business capital in minority communities.

Later, in a interview with the broadly speaking friendly Fox News network, he described the “horror” of watching Floyd’s death on cellphone footage shot by a witness.

But critics say he is incompetent at embracing broader public fears, pointing to the contrast between shows of empathy from previous presidents all through crises and Trump’s instinct for fighting and insulting foes, even in the midst of calamity.

“For weeks we’ve seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality. Instead, he’s further divided our country,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday.

“Today’s trip to Texas won’t change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns.”

Despite his poll numbers being underwater five months ahead of election day, Trump is betting he needn’t change tack.

His base has remained loyal through the entire extraordinary turmoil, and he’s made clear his priority gets back on the campaign trail.