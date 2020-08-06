Trump bests Biden in July fundraising but money gap between the campaigns has essentially closed

Trump’s campaign and the RNC announced on Wednesday night that their joint fundraising committees raised more than $165 million in July. That bests Biden and the DNC’s haul of $140 million in July.

However, Biden and the DNC ended the month with $294 million on hand, the former vice president’s campaign said Wednesday. That’s just $6 million fewer than the more than $300 million that the Trump and RNC reported having on hand.

Trump’s campaign has been a fundraising juggernaut, raising more than $1.1 billion in the past two years, and typically outpaced Biden and other Democrats in the amount of money available to them. However, Biden’s campaign — through reduced spending and a series of strong fundraising months in which the former vice president and the DNC outraised Trump and the RNC — has managed to close the gap.

The Trump campaign said the July fundraising total was the largest ever for the President’s reelection effort and was more than was raised in any single month during the 2016 campaign. The Trump campaign had raised $131 million in June. The campaign said their fundraising largesse has allowed them to recently announce the hiring of more than 300 additional field staffers. “The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s reelection continues to grow as July’s massive fundraising totals prove,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager. “Voters express their support for President Trump in many different ways and donating to his campaign is one of the most…

