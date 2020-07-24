Trump, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy talk kneeling protests, Twitter and Dr. Fauci in candid interview

“You’re right, I was the only one — I said ‘this guy’s a total fraud’ and I left… You’re the only that has given me credit for that!” Trump informed Portnoy.

Portnoy rotated to the president’s previous displeasure of kneeling protests throughout the nationwide anthem along with the current protests that have actually happened in cities throughout the nation, asking him “what would you do” to reveal annoyance with the nation.

“Well, I mean you can always say you can run for office, right? You become successful, you can run for a lower office, you can do things,” Trump reacted. “But there are ways, you can get groups together and there can be friendly ways of doing it, very successful. You’re gonna have rebounds, negative rebounds if it keeps up the way it is.”

Trump protecting sending out “tough people” to Portland, which has actually been commonly slammed.

The Barstool Sports CEO then asked how he might “close the divide” in the nation. The president declared “it was happening” prior to the coronavirus break out, promoting the strong financial numbers and financial healing.

“China sent us this horrible, bad present, a real bad present,” Trump stated. They might have stop it, they must have stopped it.”

The 2 then gone over Trump’s Twitter activity.

“Do you love doing Twitter?” Portnoy asked.

“There are times when I love it, too much sometimes,” Trump smiled prior to promoting the “voice” he has in order to bypass what he calls “fake news.”

Portnoy then pushed the president on the tweets he gets reaction for.

“Do you sometimes — because I follow you on Twitter and I know I do this… do you ever tweet out and be like — you wake up and, ‘Aw man, I wish I didn’t send that one out’?” Portnoy asked.

“Often, too often,” Trump reacted. “It used to be in the old days before this, you’d write a letter and you’d say this letter is very big. You put it on your desk and then you go back tomorrow and you say, ‘Oh, I’m glad I didn’t send it,’ right? But we don’t do that with Twitter, right? We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls — ‘Did you really say this?’ I say, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ and you find out a lot of things.”

Trump then acknowledged that “it’s the retweets” that get him “into trouble” versus the tweets he composes himself.

“You’ve been caught retweeting people, being like, ‘Oh, you just retweeted this crazy person,’ so you don’t even look. You just press retweet and you just fire from the hip,” the Barstool Sports CEO stated.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate it and you don’t know what’s on the helmet exactly, right, which is a miniature and you don’t blow it up, and it sometimes — I have found that almost always it’s the retweets that get you in trouble,” Trump stated.

Portnoy then discussedDr Anthony Fauci and how he was tossing the very first pitch at Thursday’s Nationals video game. Trump applauded the health specialist as a “good basketball player.”

“He’s actually a very nice guy,” Trump stated. “We don’t always agree on everything. He’d like to do things that I don’t like to do, but ultimately I make the decision. But we make it — all — a group of people. And he’s been here for like 45 years, for many, many years. And he’s a nice man actually.”

Portnoy acknowledged thatDr Fauci was on his “x” list since “my stocks tank” whenever the job force member motivates the lockdowns.

“He’d like it to see it closed up for a couple of years, but that’s okay because I’m president, I appreciate your opinion, now give me another opinion, someone please,” Trump reacted. “We’re open and we’re doing well. And I just had a press conference about opening the schools. You’ve got to open the schools.”

Trump was later on inquired about how he had a “dream life” even prior to ending up being president as an entrepreneur and a truth TELEVISION star. He revealed no remorse running for workplace however kept in mind how he had actually been “treated unfairly” because getting in politics, highlighting the “Russia hoax.”

“Somebody said, ‘Who is the toughest to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Could it be North Korea?’ I said, no. The toughest is the United States. It’s the toughest to deal with,” Trump discussed. “When you look at what I have to do… I have so many people on the left, call them Democrats, call them whatever you want. And then you look at what they’re doing with cities. Every city is run by a liberal Democrat and they’re going to hell and we have to do something.”