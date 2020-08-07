Trump bans US transactions with TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company | TikTok

Donald Trump has actually provided an executive order that would prohibit any US transactions with the parent company of TikTok, stating the US should take “aggressive action” versus the app in the interest of nationwide security.

The executive order, provided late on Thursday, would forbid “any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd”, starting in 45 days.

BREAKING: President Trump simply provided an executive order “on Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok.” It works in 45 days, restricts “any transaction” with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, and will likely deal with legal difficulties. pic.twitter.com/Ma9XOfYgOB — Hunter Walker (@hunterw)August 7, 2020

The order came as the US Senate on Thursday all voted to authorize a costs prohibiting federal workers from utilizing TikTok on government-issued gadgets, amidst hazards from the White House to prohibit the company.

The video-sharing app has come under fire from US legislators and the Trump administration over nationwide security issues since ByteDance, a Chinese company, owns the innovation. The company deals with a due date of 15 September either to sell its US operations to Microsoft or another US company or deal with a straight-out restriction.

Sources formerly informed Reuters that ByteDance executives valued all of TikTok at more than $50 bn.

Under a Chinese law presented in 2017, business have a commitment to support and work together with …