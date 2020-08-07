Trump Bans US Transactions With Chinese Parent Companies of TikTok, WeChat

President Donald Trump has actually released a restriction on U.S. transactions with the Chinese parent companies of video-sharing app TikTok and messaging app WeChat, pointing out risks the 2 subsidiary companies present in collecting the information of U.S. people.

In 2 executive orders late Thursday, Trump stated transactions to be recognized by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross with ByteDance Ltd., the owner of TikTok, and Tencent Holdings Ltd., the owner of WeChat, will be forbidden within 45 days.

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China (China) continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” Trump stated in the order targeting TikTok states, keeping in mind that the app has actually been downloaded more than 175 million times in the U.S.

“TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories,” he included.

“This information collection threatens to enable the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) access to Americans’ individual and exclusive details– possibly permitting China to track the places of Federal staff members and professionals, construct files of individual details …