Trump bans ‘anti-American’ diversity training

US President Donald Trump has ordered federal agencies to stop racial sensitivity training, labelling it “divisive, anti-American propaganda”.

A memo to government agencies says it has come to his attention that millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money have funded such “trainings”.

The document says these sessions only foster resentment in the workforce.

Mr Trump has previously said he does not believe systemic racism is a problem in the US.

The memo comes amid the social justice protests that have swept the nation in recent months.

Friday’s two-page document from Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is addressed to the heads of federal executive departments and agencies.

“All agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training…