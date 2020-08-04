Trump backtracks on mail-in voting, says it’s OK to do in Florida

Despite Trump’s persistence to the contrary, cases of election scams in the U.S. are exceptionally uncommon, though specialists acknowledge that there are some somewhat greater scams threats connected with mail-in balloting when correct security procedures are not put in location.

Just recently, Trump floated delaying November’s election up until it was more secure to do so in individual, a tip he is not constitutionally empowered to enact. Trump recommended moving Election Day since an increase in mail-in voting, a practice numerous have actually promoted to prevent spreading out the coronavirus at ballot locations, would lead to a “rigged” election that would amount to the “greatest election disaster in history.”

On Monday the president claimed the right to release an executive order relating to his issues about mail-in voting, another lawfully suspicious proposal, and promised to take legal action against Nevada over its strategies to mail tallies to all signed up citizens. Asked about what authority the president may have to release an executive order on mail-in voting, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany decreased to response.

But the unexpected modification in heart on mail-in voting in Florida, which McEnany stated originated from an unknown court success relating to voting in the state, comes as surveys in Trump’s embraced house state– and a must-win battlefield in November– reveal him routing previous Vice President Joe Biden.

The press secretary referred concerns on the Florida legal win to the Trump project, which stated …