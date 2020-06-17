Trump backed Xi over concentration camps for Uighur Muslims, ex-aide Bolton claims

Donald Trump told the Chinese president Xi Jinping that building concentration camps to “re-educate” Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang was the right move to make, according to sensational claims in a new book by John Bolton, the former US national security adviser.

The Washington Post, with a pre-publication of the book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir – which the White House is wanting to block – reports Mr Bolton’s claim that Mr Trump backed the controversial camps throughout a conversation with Mr Xi at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.

It can be claimed that the US president asked his Chinese counterpart to help him win the 2020 election by purchasing more agricultural products from the United States.





The so-called incident echoes Mr Trump’s July 2019 request to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to “do us a favour” by announcing investigations into Joe Biden, the likely Democratic challenger in November’s election.

Mr Trump was impeached over the incident but was acquitted by his Republican allies in the Senate – which had voted not to hear more evidence from Mr Bolton who had explained he had relevant information.

