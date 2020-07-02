Trump-backed Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton loses to far-right challenger Lauren Boebert

Jackson Delong
Five-term Republican Congressman Scott Tipton, endorsed by President Donald Trump, conceded his primary reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a stunning upset that will vault his far-right challenger, Lauren Boebert, in to the state’s general election.

