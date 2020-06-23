Trump Authorizes Law Enforcement To Arrest And Prosecute Anyone Attempting To Destroy Statues On Federal Property

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he has “authorized” regulation enforcement officers to arrest anybody trying to destroy historic statues on federal property.

The President’s declaration comes hours after radical leftists tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson which stands in full view of the White House.

Trump cited the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, which addresses the destruction of statues commemorating those that have served in America’s armed forces.

The Act reads partially:

Whoever … willfully injures or destroys, or makes an attempt to injure or destroy, any construction, plaque, statue, or different monument on public property commemorating the service of any particular person or individuals within the armed forces of the United States shall be fined beneath this title, imprisoned no more than 10 years, or each.

I’ve approved the Federal Government to arrest anybody who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or different such Federal property within the U.S. with as much as 10 years in jail, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such different legal guidelines which may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Send Them to Prison

The President’s message reminds rioters that the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act authorizes a major penalty for defacing and destroying historic statues on federal property.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” he wrote.

Trump even steered he could make use of the act retroactively to go after those that have already toppled statues.

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused,” he added. “There will be no exceptions!”

Nor ought to there be.

BREAKING: Anarchists trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in entrance of the White House pic.twitter.com/xRrRQIuHY0 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2020

Police Take Over

Non-peaceful protesters who now not hassle to fake they’re rioting within the title of justice tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square Park Monday night.

Police officers have been capable of reclaim management of the realm earlier than they efficiently dedicated the crime of defacing a veteran’s memorial.

Metropolitan Police look like retaking management of the realm

pic.twitter.com/e7M88JATKI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

Jackson, the seventh President of the United States, has lengthy been a goal for activists for his function in signing the Indian Removal Act and the ensuing ‘Trail of Tears.’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) swiftly known as upon President Trump to “deploy federal law enforcement to protect this 168-year-old statue and every other landmark in our nation’s capital.”

His name has been heeded.

President Trump: “George Washington was a slave owner… Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?” pic.twitter.com/bUJnbaniwL — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 15, 2017

Criminal rioters have additionally been going after monuments of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, making a slippery slope of absolute perfection for people who lived in distant occasions, beneath completely different circumstances.

Oddly sufficient, none of those thugs have been focusing on statues or plaques honoring former President Barack Obama.

An novice genealogical researcher in 2007 found that “Obama’s ancestors on his white mother’s side appear to have been slave owners.”