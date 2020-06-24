Trump attorney general to testify before House panel investigating him for Flynn and Stone decisions

Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify on 28 July before the House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating him for the “unprecedented politicization” of the Justice Department.

It will be the very first time Mr Barr, who assumed office last February after being picked by Donald Trump, has appeared before the panel tasked with overseeing his actions.

Mr Barr’s spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, announced the agreement for the attorney general to testify before the Judiciary panel next month at exactly the same time on Wednesday that the panel was interviewing three current and former DOJ officials who’ve accused Mr Barr of bending the department to political pressures to help the friends of the president.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines





“I was privileged to serve in the Department of Justice under two Republican and one Democratic [presidents], and I am here because In my opinion that William Barr poses the greatest threat in my life time to our rule of law and to public trust in it,” former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Over the final 16 months, House Democrats and former Justice Department officials from both parties have excoriated Mr Barr for his department’s actions surrounding the report of special counsel Robert Mueller; the criminal cases against Trump associates Roger Stone and Michael Flynn; and protests in Washington, DC, after the death of George Floyd.

Some Democratic members have even flirted with impeaching Mr Barr, though House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler dismissed such calls as a “waste of time” because “corrupt” Republicans in the Senate would prevent his removal from office.

More follows…