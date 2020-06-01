Trump Attacks ‘Weak’ Governors For Not Putting Down Riots

In a name with state governors, President Donald Trump slammed those that let the latest riots escalate into looting and violence of their states.

Trump: “Most Of You Are Weak”

Riots have erupted throughout the nation just lately following the dying of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. Peaceful protests in opposition to the killing are virtually non-existent, and as a substitute the streets are at the moment stuffed with violence, looting, and different horrible scenes. On a name to the state governors, President Trump famous that the one occasions when this may occur and be “successful is when you’re weak, and most of [the governors] are weak.”

“You have to get much tougher or you’re going to get overridden,” the President said, encouraging the governors to name the National Guard to cease the violence. “We have all the men and women that you need, but people aren’t calling them up you have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time, they’re going to run all over you and you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

He argued that the governors are making themselves “look like fools” with their inaction.

“You know, when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day, wow, they’re really a pushover. And we can’t be a pushover,” he added.

The full audio of President Trump’s name on the riots was posted by The Daily Beast, which you’ll take heed to under:

Brilliant Assessment From The President

I totally agree with the President’s evaluation of the scenario right here! It seems horrible to see police not cracking down onerous on these violent thugs, who, as a lot as individuals on the left need to declare are protesting racist police brutality, are merely nothing greater than violent, opportunistic looters who need the latest flat-screen TV for themselves. Hopefully that is one thing that may be resolved inside this subsequent week or so – we can not let America be subsumed by these riots!