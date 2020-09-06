Trump attacks Laurene powell Jobs for her majority stake in The Atlantic

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a story written by its editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg that reported four anonymous sources said Trump called Americans who died in battle “losers” and “suckers.”

The article outlines Trump’s derogatory remarks about service members and their intelligence. The Atlantic also reported that Trump asked for wounded veterans to be kept out of military parades. CNN has confirmed some aspects of The Atlantic’s story.

In response to the story in The Atlantic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted , “Here’s my promise to you: If I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice. Always.”