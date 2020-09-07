Trump attacks Biden on vaccines in Labor Day news conference

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used a Labor Day press conference to continue to push back on allegations he disparaged members of the military and to attack his Democratic opponents over the timing of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking from the North Portico of the White House, Trump echoed many of the same themes he has raised on the campaign trail – repeatedly criticizing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and defending his record on the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, at one point, demanded Democrats “immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now.” The argument follows remarks by Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, that she would not trust an announcement from Trump about a vaccine without a “credible” source corroborating his statements.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” Harris told CNN’s State of the Union. “I will not take his word for it.”

The back and forth over the vaccine underscored the huge impact it could have in the November election. Trump acknowledges he wants a vaccine quickly – he has said his motivation is not political – and continued to suggest one could be ready by October.

Two-thirds of U.S. voters say they won’t try to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it becomes available, and one in four say they don’t want…