Trump asked China president to help him win 2020 election, new Bolton book claims

Donald Trump “pleaded” with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection in 2020 by purchasing more US farming products and services, Mr Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton has claimed in his new book set to be released next week.

At a one-on-one meeting at a multilateral summit in Japan in the summertime of 2019, Mr Xi expressed his dissatisfaction with some critics of China within the united states.

Mr Trump erroneously assumed Mr Xi was talking about Democratic lawmakers, Mr Bolton writes in his new book, the Washington Post has reported, and sympathised with Mr Xi’s frustration.





“Trump straight away assumed Xi meant the Democrats. Trump said approvingly that there clearly was great hostility among the Democrats,” Mr Bolton writes.

“He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Mr Bolton writes.

“He stressed the significance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words nevertheless the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” the former national security advisor adds.

More follows…